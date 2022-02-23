BWXT sees higher 4Q profit, changes reporting structure

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies this week posted a higher fourth-quarter profit and announced significant changes to its internal reporting structure.

The nuclear-services firm, which employs about 2,600 in the Lynchburg area, had quarterly GAAP net income of $117 million, or $1.26 per share, up from $65.7 million, or 95 cents per share during the same quarter the year before.

It reported non-GAAP net income of $88.2 million, or 95 cents per share, up from $70.9 million, or 74 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and sometimes reports non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.

The company said its full-year GAAP earnings for 2021 came in at $3.24 per share, while non-GAAP earnings for the year were $3.06 per share. For 2022, BWXT forecasts full-year non-GAAP earnings of $3.05 to $3.25 per share; the company does not provide GAAP earnings forecasts.

"Despite business challenges, including persistence of the pandemic, we delivered another year of solid earnings and set the table for further expansion of the business,” BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release Tuesday.

On Feb. 18, 2022, BWXT's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share — up from the previous dividend of 21 cents per share — payable March 29 to shareholders of record as of March 10.

BWXT also said it has changed its reporting segments, starting with the first quarter of this year, "to better reflect its operations and position the company for improved efficiency and strategic growth." Its Nuclear Operations Group and Nuclear Services Group now are a segment called Government Operations, led by Kevin M. McCoy. Its Nuclear Power Group now is a segment called Commercial Operations, led by John R. MacQuarrie.

BWXT supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government, operates commercial nuclear power and nuclear medicine businesses and manages government facilities, among other things. It has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg and has about 6,600 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Most of its Lynchburg-area employees are in what was the Nuclear Operations Group at the company’s Mt. Athos location.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.