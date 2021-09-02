 Skip to main content
BWXT takes top spot on Industry Week's 50 best manufacturers
Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies, Inc. earned the top spot on IndustryWeek's "50 Best U.S. Manufacturers" List, announced at the end of July.

IndustryWeek is a monthly trade publication aimed at manufacturing executives. The list is IW’s annual ranking of the United States’ top-performing manufacturing companies.

BWXT provides nuclear solutions for national security, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and more. According to IndustryWeek, its 2020 revenue set a company record at more than $2.1 billion.

"Earning a spot on the IW 50 Best ranking, no matter which position, is a challenging endeavor," according to a news release from IW. "No single metric or single year of excellence will earn a manufacturer a spot among the top performers."

The top-50 list is drawn from the top 500 publicly held U.S. manufacturing companies based on annual revenue for the most recent fiscal year. From there, IT looks at additional operational and financial measures — including profit margin, asset turnover, return on assets and more — over a three-year time frame.

