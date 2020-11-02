BWXT ups earning guidance after 3Q results

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Monday increased its full-year earnings guidance after reporting third-quarter results.
The nuclear-services company reported GAAP net income of $73.2 million, or 76 cents per share, down from $74.8 million, or 78 cents per share, during the same quarter last year. Third-quarter revenue rose 3% to $519.9 million.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and as non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $75.6 million, or 79 cents per share, up from $75.3 million, or 79 cents per share, last year.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share, according to the Associated Press.
BWXT increased its full-year earnings guidance to $3 a share, up from a range of $2.80 to $2.90 a share.
“BWXT delivered solid results in the third quarter, exhibiting consistent underlying business performance across all segments and indicating the stability of our end markets even under challenging economic conditions,” BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release.
On Friday, BWXT's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 20.
BWXT supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government, operates commercial nuclear power and nuclear medicine businesses and manages government facilities, among other things. It has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg and has more than 6,300 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Most of its approximately 2,700 employees locally are in the Nuclear Operations Group at the company’s Mt. Athos location.
