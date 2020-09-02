 Skip to main content
Calle Cruz Miami to reopen for a few months, selling family-style meals

Calle Cruz Miami to reopen for a few months, selling family-style meals

Jon and J. Solana Gonzalez

Jon (left) and J. Solana Gonzalez, owners of the Calle Cruz Miami and Uprooted food trucks, are shown in this 2018 file photo. The News & Advance file

 The News & Advance file

After previously announcing it would be close and relocate to Florida in December, food truck Calle Cruz Miami will be reopening for a short comeback.

Owners Jon and J. Solana Gonzalez said they will be combining favorite menu items from both Calle Cruz Miami and Uprooted, another food truck of theirs, into family-style orders.

The trucks are known for selling chicken, pork and veggie tortillas; cubanos; hamburgers made with beef or pork; maduros; yucca sticks; and avocado aioli.

"We know times are tough," a Facebook post states. "We feel it! Small businesses are hurting across the nation. We are all in this together. We will try to price as low as possible for you to feed your family safely as well as feed ours. Again, we’re all in this together."

The business plans to roll out a contactless ordering, payment and pick up to ensure state guidelines and social distancing.

J. Solana Gonzalez said in an interview the businesses reopened in June and will only be doing some community and church events. She said they are working on creating online ordering in the future.  

