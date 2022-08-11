CAN to receive $65K to advance health equity

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia, including Lynchburg's Community Access Network, to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting.

The Community Access Network, Inc. in Lynchburg, a Health Center Program Look-Alike (L2C), will receive $65,500 in funding. L2Cs are community-based health care providers that do not receive Health Center Program funding but are eligible to apply for some federal benefit programs.

According to a news release from Kaine and Warner, the federal funding will support data modernization efforts aimed at better identifying and responding to needs of patients and communities through improved data quality; advancing COVID-19 response, mitigation, and recovery efforts; and helping prepare for future public health emergencies. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan, which Warner and Kaine helped pass last year. The funding was awarded through the Health Resources & Services Administration.

“During the pandemic, we saw how outdated public health data systems hampered efforts to provide care to people across Virginia and our country, especially to our most vulnerable communities,” Warner and Kaine said in the release. “This funding will help ensure community health centers have the resources needed to continue serving their communities.”