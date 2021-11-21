Cannabis-related businesses, clubs set to grow in Lynchburg area

A new type of business has launched in the area now that state legislation allows adults 21 and older to possess small amounts of marijuana and grow plants at home.
“Home cultivation” became legal on July 1. Adults may now grow up to four marijuana plants per household — not per person — for personal use. Plants can be grown only at main place of residence, according to the state's cannabis information website, cannabis.virginia.gov.
Melissa and Kendall Witt opened Peaks View Hydro in September at 12767 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest. They predominantly sell everything needed to grow cannabis but also sell vegetables and flowers to grow.
Kendall Witt said the legalization of marijuana and cultivation in homes was what inspired the business to open.
“It was the best time to do it and probably the greatest space I could find was right here on [U.S.] 460,” he said.
The store sells soils, nutrients, grow tents, grow lights and drying racks.
“Everything that you could think of to grow your cannabis indoors or vegetables,” he said. “It's not just for cannabis.”
Witt said the community has been “super receptive” to the business.
“I thought we’d get to this point eventually, but thought it was just going to be a little while,” he said. “But I think that it's a good thing for Virginia. I would say it's going to be sooner than later that it's going to be completely legal as far as commercial sales and stuff like that goes, because as you know, Virginia is missing out on like $1.7 billion in the elusive black market right now.”
Witt said he uses cannabis for medicinal reasons.
“I used to live in Washington state and it was recreational out there. So I felt like if we could help people with it, why not?” he said.
He knows he can’t change everyone’s mind about the use of cannabis but encourages them to do their own research on the plant.
“You can see how many people have changed from taking big pharmaceutical stuff, like Oxycontin and other pain medicines. A lot of people that we deal with here have gotten rid of all those simply by using like CBD and THC to help with that pain," he said, referring to cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol — two natural compounds found in cannabis. "And it's actually helped them a lot.”
George Taylor, owner of 7 Hillz Gro, operates an online store out of Lynchburg but focuses on the business’ social club.
“This is really a healing initiative and a community type of hub and a place to serve people,” he said. “Just one of the ways that we're doing that is just through cannabis education.”
Taylor, a cannabis advocate, started 7 Hillz Gro about two years ago and has members in the social club who are interested in learning more about cannabis, how to cultivate it and how it can be used in healthy ways.
He has been following the political process of cannabis for a while and said since it became legal, it’s been great for his business.
Taylor said people need to remember that society was using cannabis to self-medicate for decades and it’s been forcing them to meet in private and to meet someone in secret to get what they wanted.
“Our legislation, and particularly in Virginia, had a lot to do with the fact of how much money was spent on cannabis prohibition and how many young Black and brown people, specifically, were getting locked up in regards to that money. I'm glad that we pivoted off of the fact of the nuance of how many people were being negatively hurt and affected by bad policing,” he said.
He said his business model is dedicated to serving people and getting information out.
“Twenty or 30 years from now, hopefully we’re just more holistic and hopefully we have a better culture around it,” Taylor said. “Sometimes us abstaining from this, we haven't learned how to use it as a community.”
TeRell Braxton is a member of the social club at 7 Hillz Gro.
“People who suffer from anxiety or they don't want to pay a therapist to talk to can be a part of the social club and know that they have a network of people with similar circumstances that come from similar places like you," he said. “It's just a comfortable place to be.”
He said it’s much easier to grow it himself and he knows the product has only been touched by his own hands.
“It's something that I never thought that we would see in our town at all,” he said. “It’s really amazing. You don't have to do those shady transactions any more or anything like that. There’s more education and people feel more freedom to talk about it.”
Taylor said cannabis is a healing plant and thinks people are just now learning how to use it correctly.
“Embrace the learning curve that comes with cannabis and figure out all the ways that can be useful,” he said.