Cannabis-related businesses, clubs set to grow in Lynchburg area

Taylor said people need to remember that society was using cannabis to self-medicate for decades and it’s been forcing them to meet in private and to meet someone in secret to get what they wanted.

“Our legislation, and particularly in Virginia, had a lot to do with the fact of how much money was spent on cannabis prohibition and how many young Black and brown people, specifically, were getting locked up in regards to that money. I'm glad that we pivoted off of the fact of the nuance of how many people were being negatively hurt and affected by bad policing,” he said.

He said his business model is dedicated to serving people and getting information out.

“Twenty or 30 years from now, hopefully we’re just more holistic and hopefully we have a better culture around it,” Taylor said. “Sometimes us abstaining from this, we haven't learned how to use it as a community.”

TeRell Braxton is a member of the social club at 7 Hillz Gro.

“People who suffer from anxiety or they don't want to pay a therapist to talk to can be a part of the social club and know that they have a network of people with similar circumstances that come from similar places like you," he said. “It's just a comfortable place to be.”