Plans have been submitted to the city to build a Take 5 Express Car Wash at 3914 Old Forest Rd., the site of the former Billy Craft Honda dealership.

The plan submitted by Charlotte-based Driven Brands calls for a proposed 3,903-square-foot express car wash with vehicle stacking lanes, two self-pay stations and parking areas for vacuums.

According to planning documents, the development is restricted by the 40-foot scenic corridor setback along Lynchburg Expressway.

In June, Lynchburg-based Craft Automotive Group announced it was selling Billy Craft Honda, Billy Craft Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Craft Hyundai to Charlottesville-based Carter Myers Automotive dealership group.

The Honda dealership, now called CMA's Honda of Lynchburg, is now at 2634 Lakeside Drive.