Carter Bates to open inside River Ridge mall

Carter Bates, a fashion and accessories retailer, is opening Friday at River Ridge mall.

According to a news release, the retailer offers unique upscale fashions as well as Brighton accessories, handbags, shoes, sunglasses, charms and more.

Previously located in the Candlers Station Shopping Center, Carter Bates has served Lynchburg shoppers for more than 25 years.

“With more than two decades of doing business in the community, we are pleased to welcome Carter Bates as the newest addition to the River Ridge family,” Katie Farris, marketing manager at River Ridge, said in the release.

Carter Bates will be located next to Sunglass Hut near the food court entrance of the property.

