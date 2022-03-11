Cava coming to Lynchburg in former Zoe's location

Cava, a Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain, is opening soon in the former Zoe's Kitchen location.

“We opened our first restaurant in Virginia in 2012 and today we serve our vibrant Mediterranean cuisine in more than 30 locations throughout the state," Cava's co-founder and chief concept officer Ted Xenohristos told The News & Advance.

"We are thrilled to bring CAVA to the Lynchburg area this spring and look forward to welcoming the community to sharing a meal with us.”

Cava will open at 3901 Old Forest Road, Suite G701.

Cava acquired Zoe's Kitchen in 2018. Lynchburg's Zoe's Kitchen closed at the beginning of the month.

