Centra announced Tuesday it will embark on a multi-year Modernization Plan, which will include significant facility improvements and capital investments over the five years.

Aligning with Centra’s long-term Strategic Plan, the $500 million investment will address different community needs based on findings from the Community Health Needs Assessment.

In 2021, Centra completed a needs assessment which, Centra President and CEO Amy Carrier explained to The News & Advance on Tuesday is the way the hospital system lifts up the voice of the community into its strategic plan to understand what the community is telling them and what they need in terms of health care.

She said there were four clear priorities for the Lynchburg area: access to care, access to behavioral health care, issues impacting children and childcare and addressing chronic conditions.

“So what really excites me about this project is that each of these projects in some way, and some of them in multiple ways, impact each of those priorities from our Community Health Needs Assessment,” she said.

The first phase of the Modernization Plan is a revitalization and expansion of the Lynchburg area campuses. Centra plans to modernize with contemporary facilities that include the latest innovative technologies that will increase patient access and enhance critical and specialty care in central Virginia for years to come.

The plan calls for growth of Centra’s home-based services.

With the launch of a new Central Command Center, Centra is expanding its virtual care and telehealth programs. Through a remote patient monitoring program, the organization will be able to provide quality of care for chronic conditions, manage patients’ health and well-being and remotely avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and trips to the emergency department. With 24/7 access to care and support, this program will allow Centra to expand care beyond the hospital or clinic setting and meet patients where they are.

“If we were able to help them in their home environment, to stay home and to be healthier at home, we could help to keep them out of the emergency department and out of the hospital,” Carrier said. “We recognize that over the next five years or so we'll see double digit growth in the 65 plus population that we serve and we will see more chronic conditions and so to prepare for that, we're really starting to do remote patient monitoring now in the home.”

In partnership with Lifepoint Health, Centra plans to construct two new facilities to create a specialty medical campus on Simon’s Run. The medical campus is expected to be complete by 2025.

The Centra Behavioral Health Hospital will be an approximately 75,000-square-foot, 72-bed hospital, providing inpatient services for those struggling with behavioral health illnesses. This new facility will be structurally designed to create a therapeutic environment for patient healing.

“We're really tackling the behavioral health challenges in our community proactively and not waiting for the country or the state to come up with a solution but to say this is an issue that has been part of Community Health Needs Assessments for years, and we are no different than every other community,” she said. “And that is a challenge that has been exacerbated by the pandemic with more anxiety and depression and drug and alcohol abuse than ever before.”

Carrier said its time for the hospital to stand up and do something different for the community.

“What's most exciting about the Behavioral Health Hospital is that we're working with a partner in this that has 25 of these facilities across 27 states and is really a well-respected expert in behavioral health. So coming together with our team to introduce facility design, innovation, technology and enhancements is really going to enable us to provide the absolute best behavioral health care and in an environment that is modern and provides all of the amenities, but the healing benefits of being able to incorporate outdoor spaces and things that can help our patients to feel great.”

The new Centra Rehabilitation Hospital will be a modern, full-service 50-bed inpatient acute rehabilitation facility. Designed with a patient-centered focus, this hospital will provide a state-of-the-art environment for care while addressing a significant community need and expanding the trauma services Centra provides to the region.

To better support the services Centra provides to the community, the health system plans to develop a new multi-specialty medical office building in partnership with Remedy Health. This new facility will be located near Lynchburg General Hospital’s campus on Langhorne Road and will expand access to outpatient services and specialty care, including Centra’s comprehensive Brain and Spine programs and other surgical specialists.

To accommodate the growing inpatient care needs at Lynchburg General Hospital, a new five-story Northeast care tower will be constructed. This new tower will be located adjacent to the main hospital entrance and consist of medical units, patient recovery rooms and support spaces as well as additional shell space for future growth and capacity.

The plan includes a replacement of Lynchburg General’s Emergency Department, which will be incorporated in the new Northeast Tower.

The new 63,200-square-foot emergency department will be designed to allow for additional flexibility and expansion needs in the future. The facility will include 71 treatment bays, five trauma bays and four imaging rooms. Enhancements will include a split flow model of care to expedite and enhance patient experience of care, an integrated emPATH psychiatric unit, super track/imaging/results lounge and improved connectivity and use of the Emergency Department observation unit.

“Our emergency department at Lynchburg General Hospital has been in place since the 1980s,” Carrier said. “And if you can imagine how much has changed over the decades between now and then, the way the modern emergency department would be designed and function is very different.”

The new department will be integrated with the emPATH unit to allow expedited care for behavioral health patients in a way that will allow them to progress and receive treatment while they’re still in the emergency department. Carrier said many will be discharged without having to be admitted.

Carrier said most people will probably be excited about the expansion of its parking options at Lynchburg General.

While parking at the hospital has been a significant issue in the past, Centra has planned to address this challenge through the expansion of lots on Thomson Drive and Tate Springs Road. This expansion will create 428 additional parking spaces and is intended to bring all patient and visitor parking for emergency department and inpatient services to the front of the building enabling ease of access and simplified navigation of the campus. Several parking projects have already begun.

Those spaces will be added in anticipation of the new emergency department and the new patient care tower and will enable all patient and visitor parking to be in the front of the facility, which helps with navigation of the campus, Carrier said.

The Modernization Plan and vision for the future will be financed over the next four years through the assistance of joint ventures, operations, capital bonds and in partnership with the Centra Foundation and its donors.

Undoubtedly, there is a link between the quality of health care and economic growth in a community, Carrier said.

“We provide exceptional care. And I think now bringing our facilities up to modern standards is only going to help us in terms of recruitment, whether it's recruitment for businesses who really want to grow and develop a workforce here knowing that they have a trusted partner in health care or if it's recruitment of our own caregivers and providers who are really looking to the health system to provide an environment that makes the best use of technology to support the care that they provide.”