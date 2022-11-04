Centra building new rehab facility in Lynchburg region

Centra will be a partner in a joint venture to build a new rehabilitation facility in the Lynchburg region.

Planning and construction are awaiting regulatory approval. The project is estimated to take two years, and the new facility is set to open in 2025 on a parcel of land on Simons Run that Centra bought in 2017.

Tab Culbertson, vice president and chief operations officer at Centra Health, said the partnership with Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health, will combine the expertise of Centra’s therapists, nurses and clinicians with the knowledge and experience LifePoint brings to the specialized field of acute rehabilitation.

Acute Rehabilitation offers advanced care for many patient care types including brain injury and stroke and cares for patients that require intensive therapy several hours per day to help patients recover more quickly and enjoy a high quality of life, she said.

“This will allow us to replace our current unit at the Virginia Baptist Hospital, which allows for a maximum of 20 patients to a full service acute rehab hospital that will accommodate up to 50 patients at a time,” Culbertson said.

The new inpatient rehabilitation facility will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury, and other debilitating illnesses or injuries.

The expansion will allow the health system to increase access to inpatient rehabilitation services in the region, addressing a significant community need, Culbertson said.

Centra’s top focus is to offer the best quality care in the safest environment, Culbertson said.

“Technology is changing and is much more advanced. Providing this technology to our patients requires a modern facility that is designed to put our patients first with larger rooms to accommodate all of the new treatment options,” she said. “Our community deserves care that is state of the art in a therapeutic environment.”

The new Centra Rehabilitation Hospital will offer a large therapy gym, 50 private rooms with full bathrooms and several specialty care rooms. It will have designated wings for specialized care for brain injury, stroke and spinal cord rehabilitation.

Culbertson said the partnership will allow for fully functioning apartment and therapy suites so that patients can relearn — in some cases — how to perform day-to-day activities such as cooking, bathing, and general household activities.

“Centra is committed to excellence,” she said. “Sustainability, long-range planning, improving access and modernization of our facilities are just a few areas that we are focusing on as we look to the future. We have heard our community. We know that you want to receive high-quality care close to home and this is exactly what this project is all about.”

She said Centra Health and LifePoint are both committed to high-quality care.

“Our partnership with LifePoint is just one of the ways we are demonstrating our commitment to accelerating innovation and enhancing the care we are providing. Our community deserves the best and together we will deliver,” she said.