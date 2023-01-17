Centra expands surgical program with two new robotic systems

With the recent acquisition of two da Vinci XI robotic systems funded by the Centra Foundation, Centra has expanded its surgical program.

Surgeons now can perform minimally invasive robot-assisted surgeries at Lynchburg General Hospital and more outpatient surgeries at Virginia Baptist Hospital, the health system said in a news release.

The release said the advanced technology can be used to perform a variety of procedures, including general, urological, gynecological, cardiothoracic and other surgeries. Benefits for patients include smaller incisions, less pain, faster recovery times, decreased wait times and fewer complications.

Although the surgical system uses robotic, computer and optical technology, a surgeon remains in full control of its movements. Centra previously had one da Vinci XI surgical system in operation at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital, which was used on about 600 patients per year, the release states, the hospital system now has three in place.

The Centra Foundation committed $3.8 million in funding for the innovative technology and expansion of the program, one of its largest funding commitments in nearly a decade. The foundation develops and directs resources to support Centra in providing care throughout central and southern Virginia to more than 500,000 people annually.

“People in our communities deserve to be back on their feet faster,” Anna Neece, vice president of perioperative services said in the release. “The technology leads to better outcomes for patients as well as increased retention and recruitment of highly qualified surgeons. We are grateful to be able to provide this service to more people.”