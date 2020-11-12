 Skip to main content
City Auditorium back up for sale
City Auditorium

The City Auditorium building at 1112 Main St. is shown in this February 2019 file photo.

 The News & Advance file

An iconic downtown Lynchburg landmark is up for sale again.

According to a sign on the building and a listing online, the City Auditorium at 1112 Main St. is for sale again after Lockn' co-founder Dave Frey purchased it last year.

In 2019 he told The News & Advance he hoped to restore it to a music venue for Lynchburg's growing downtown.

The sale is being handled by Blickenstaff & Company Realtors. Representatives with the firm could not be reached for comment.

The building has been vacant for years and dates to a rich time for architecture in the city. It was designed by architects Aubrey Chesterman and Edward Graham Frye, who together brought several noteworthy buildings to the city — including the 1905 Academy of Music Theatre and the original Jones Memorial Library on Rivermont Avenue.

According to the listing on the real estate company's website, the auditorium has two 12,000-square-foot stories, is structurally in great shape and has historic tax credits available.

Frey could not be reached for comment.

