City celebrates economic development and tourism growth, wins in 2021-2022 year

City leaders and community members gathered at Point of Honor on Thursday to celebrate the wins of economic development and tourism and talked about what's to come in the future.

Marjette Upshur, director for the Office of Economic Development and Tourism (OEDT), said the collective focus in the Office of Economic Development and Tourism is to lead business retention, expansion and attraction efforts including tourism assets, entrepreneurship and marketing and promotion for the city.

OEDT released its annual report Thursday, which features a look at some of its work over the last year as well as economic development trends and data the city is seeing.

Highlights include the population increase in the city over the last five years. Lynchburg’s population grew by 2,620 to 80,970 over the last five years — a 3.6% increase — and is projected to grow by 4,068 over the next five years for a 5% increase.

Additionally, domestic tourism to the city has recovered 120% from July 2019, spending in local businesses such as lodging, shopping, dining has risen above pre-pandemic levels. The city also permitted special events in fiscal year 2022 creating $1.5 million in business sales.

Job openings are at a record high in the city of Lynchburg, Upshur said, with 5,222 total active job openings but the city's labor participation rate is just 52.3%. Nursing is the number one in-demand skill.

More than 6,000 people work in the city’s manufacturing sector — 22% more than the national average. Upshur said manufacturing is changing and the sector has lost 460 jobs since 2016.

In 2018, OEDT released its 2019-2023 Blueprint for Opportunity, a strategic action plan focused on five key priorities: growing existing businesses, engaging anchor institutions, filling workforce pipelines, enhancing the quality of place and communicating Lynchburg story to the world.

“In 2020, the world changed, and we immediately reached out to all of you to determine what was most important in this difficult time,” Upshur said Thursday. “You all responded that you wanted clear and consistent communication from the city, support for local placemaking businesses that make LYH the authentic, vibrant city it is and position LYH for business investment and talent attraction. In early 2021, we incorporated this feedback and publish the Blueprint Reset for Resilience. And last fall, we launched LYH Loves You — a campaign that is strategic and directed and inclusive to tell the world and sometimes remind ourselves that LYH has something for everyone. Whether you run a small business, employ hundreds of our citizens, visit for a weekend or call LYH home.”

Anna Bentson, assistant director for OEDT said economic development is only as powerful as the story it tells especially during a time when communities are battling head-to-head for talent and investment.

“We worked with our stakeholders and a steering committee to launch LYH Loves You — a bold message of inclusivity that leverages the state's iconic messaging and works to instill pride in a city leading into the future,” she said.

The concept behind the campaign revolves around the citizens businesses and organizations of Lynchburg and their stories, the business owners, the citizens who working every day to reveal the character of the city, inclusive nature of its people and outsized ambitions.

Bentson spoke on tourism saying it drives spending in food and beverage, lodging, transportation, retail and recreation.

Tourism jobs in Lynchburg comprised 3,245 of local employment and $18.9 million in state and local tax revenues. As a result of efforts in fiscal year 2022, the city secured 60 groups and events across sports, meetings and conferences and group travel sectors to bring in an estimated economic impact of $10.94 million.

OEDT assists property owners in the assessment of sites and redevelopment planning to see greater employment opportunities and reduce environmental threat, she said.

“We're very old and built city,” she said. “And I really want to say that Lynchburg has come through the pandemic as we've come through recessions. We have really, really come through this strong, but the truth is, there are going to be businesses that make other decisions and all of that is part of the cycle and the process. So we want to make sure that if somebody makes a decision to relocate, to consolidate, we have something standing ready to put in their place.”

New Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick said it is the city's responsibility to create an environment in which citizens can succeed and thrive.

“But it is up to you guys to develop your businesses and create a culture where you attract talent to the city of Lynchburg,” he said. “And it is up to you to really develop the city into what it is right now. Lynchburg is a city of incredible momentum. It is a great place to be. It is a place where we can share success together. And because of all of your hard work, it's enabled the city to attract a great folks and really thrive and succeed. Let's work together to make Lynchburg the best destination for talent and business in the state of Virginia.”