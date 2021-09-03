CloudFit cracks top quarter of Inc. 5000 list

CloudFit Software, located at 863 Church St., announced it placed in the top 25% on the 2021 Inc. 5000.
In August, Inc. Magazine released its annual list of America’s fastest growing private companies — with CloudFit at number 1,079.
According to a news release from CloudFit, the company made the list with three-year revenue growth of 450%.
The list represents a look at the most successful companies within American independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other well-known names gained early national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart, it takes strong vision, talented, inspired people, healthy culture and a tremendous amount of faith and hard work. CloudFit’s rapid growth is a reflection of each of those qualities,” Kyle Wagner, chief financial officer and co-founder of CloudFit Software said in the release. “The company was built on a culture of servant leadership, and confidence that we could help organizations of all sizes transform through the modernization of their IT portfolios. We are proud of our journey to date and look forward to having an even more profound impact on our customers, industry, and people in the future.”
CloudFit Software also ranked 139th in the category of Software Industry, and 61st in the state of Virginia.
— Rachael Smith