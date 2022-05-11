Company to expand Forest presence, adding 30 jobs

A company with operations in Forest is expanding its presence there, with plans to invest more than $4.5 million and add 30 new jobs in Bedford County over five years.

Cornelius, North Carolina-based Source4 — which provides fulfillment, distribution, marketing and other business services — will add a 43,000-square-foot warehouse to its Vista Centre Drive location, bringing its total space to 161,000 square feet, according to a news release from the Bedford County Economic Development Authority.

The company has had its Forest presence since it bought Marketing Support Solutions, Inc. in 2018. New jobs will include positions in assembly, fulfillment and distribution as well as warehouse personnel.

“We have enjoyed our experience in Bedford County and look forward to increasing our presence even further. The Bedford County Office of Economic Development and the Economic Development Authority has been very supportive and helpful throughout our expansion process,” Dan Siadak, chair and CEO of Source4, said in the news release.