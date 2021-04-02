Concentrix hiring up to 100 new employees

Concentrix plans to hire 80 to 100 new employees, thanks to a new account with an unnamed finance company.

Concentrix is a business services company with a call center facility at 2840 Linkhorne Drive.

According to a news release, Concentrix needs the employees to start work between May 5 and June 21. These positions have a starting pay of $12.50 per hour, with an increase to $13 per hour after 90 days, the release states.

Virginia Career Works is trying to help Concentrix fill these positions by hosting an in-person job fair next week. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 6, 7 and 8 at the Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center at 3125 Odd Fellows Road in Lynchburg.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to talk with representatives of Concentrix, apply for positions and interview for the openings on site.

Those interested in attending the job fair should register in advance by visiting www.vcwcentralregion.com

Rachael Smith

