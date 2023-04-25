The Lighthouse Beloved Community Land Trust (CLT) plans to break ground on a new affordable housing development on Friday.

The first house of the community will be built at 13 Watts St. and will be followed by many more for the Beloved Community, a news release states.

The new development aims to build new adorable homes for families in the low-to-moderate wage-earning bracket.

Lighthouse Beloved Community CLT is a housing development initiative of The Lighthouse Community Center of Lynchburg that provides equal housing and fair opportunities for individuals and families in the low-income wage-earning bracket to build wealth through the ownership of safe, sustainable and affordable housing featuring wraparound supportive services.