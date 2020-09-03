Country Cookin in Madison Heights to close permanently

Country Cookin’s Madison Heights restaurant, which has been shuttered since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit, will remain permanently closed.
Tom Dodson, president of Country Cookin, announced the closure in a notice dated Wednesday on the company’s official website. The Fredericksburg location also will remain closed, the notice said.
“We deeply regret not being able to continue to operate these two restaurants, but must make decisions that enable as many Country Cookin restaurants as possible to remain when the pandemic ends,” Dodson wrote.
He wrote the company is grateful to all who worked or dined at the Country Cookin in Madison Heights since 2002. The building on U.S. 29 Business previously was a Golden Corral.
Country Cookin’s restaurant on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg remains open.
