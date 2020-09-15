 Skip to main content
Country Cookin restaurant on Timberlake closes

Country Cookin

The sign at Country Cookin located off U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

 The News & Advance file

The Country Cookin restaurant at 20584 Timberlake Road has closed as of Monday.

Angie Covington, marketing director for the homestyle restaurant chain, said the closure affects 25 employees in Lynchburg.

"The effects of the pandemic and government mandates continue to be devastating for our industry, our company, and the many individuals who make up our company," she said. "We must now consolidate operations around locations with the best chance of surviving until the fear of the pandemic passes, and consumers begin to feel comfortable once again dining in full service restaurants."

The permanent closure of the restaurant company's Madison Heights and Fredericksburg locations was announced Sept. 2. Those locations had been closed since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

Covington said she hopes that at some point the chain will be able to resume more normal operations and eventually begin to reopen some of the closed locations.

Roanoke-based Country Cookin has 10 locations besides those in Lynchburg, Madison Heights and Fredericksburg, according to its website. 

