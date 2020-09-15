Country Cookin restaurant on Timberlake closes

The Country Cookin restaurant at 20584 Timberlake Road has closed as of Monday.
Angie Covington, marketing director for the homestyle restaurant chain, said the closure affects 25 employees in Lynchburg.
"The effects of the pandemic and government mandates continue to be devastating for our industry, our company, and the many individuals who make up our company," she said. "We must now consolidate operations around locations with the best chance of surviving until the fear of the pandemic passes, and consumers begin to feel comfortable once again dining in full service restaurants."
The permanent closure of the restaurant company's Madison Heights and Fredericksburg locations was announced Sept. 2. Those locations had been closed since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
Covington said she hopes that at some point the chain will be able to resume more normal operations and eventually begin to reopen some of the closed locations.
Roanoke-based Country Cookin has 10 locations besides those in Lynchburg, Madison Heights and Fredericksburg, according to its website.
From the archives: Nostalgia on the menu
Were you a fan of Biff Burger? Did you love The Sweet Life? Late-night fan of Howard Johnson? These eateries, once the haunts of hungry Lynchburgers, now are fading memories.
Here is a gallery of some of the places people used to go for a quick bite or a fancy date night with someone special. Most are long gone, but a few remain. What memories do these photos evoke for you?
1958-12-05 Big Boy
1960-12-25 Stagecoach Inn
1961-03-09 Biff Burger
1962-08-16 High's Ice Cream
1962-11-04 Colonial Lounge
1962-11-18 Pastry Shop
1963-05-20 Kenny's
1963-10-23 Lendy's Madison Heights
1963-10-27 Lendy's
1966-03-06 Jimmy's
1966-10-20 Chatter Box opens
1968-05-19 Howard Johnson
1968-06-16 Pizza
1968-10-27 Arby's under construction
1969-02-23 Arby's opens
1970-03-15 Luv'n Oven
1970-04-09 Niblick
1970-08-02 Buddy's Burger House
1970-09-28 Weenie Stand
1970-12-27 Town and Country
1971-04-04 Buddy's Burger House
1971-08-23 Quarto's
1972-06-02 Long John Silver's
1972-07-17 Fass Brothers Fish House
1972-10-02 Quickburger
1973-09-03 Gaslight
1973-10-28 Aberdeen Barn
1973-11-08 Peddler Steak House
1973-12-02 King's Grant
1975-05-04 Jeb's
1976-02-18 Peking-American Restaurant
1976-06-24 Wiener King
1976-08-29 Ground Round
1977-01-30 Le Chateau Great Steaks
1977-03-23 Portsmouth Fish Co
1978-12-03 The Sweet Life
1979-03-09 Myrt's Hot Dogs
1979-07-29 Taco Rey
1980-05-27 Pepper's
1980-07-22 J. Ruggles
1980-11-02 Texas Inn counter
1982-11-11 Country Kitchen
1984-03-24 Mary Jane's
1985 Fisher's Restaurant
1987-01-06 Repast
1989-04-02 Ginger's Restaurant
1990-07-22 Peaks of Otter Lodge
1991-01-23 New London cooks
1991-07-18 Avenue Ribs
1993-06-02 Morrison's
1993-06-02 Old Country Buffet
1993-12-08 Peaklands
2008-06-02 Toy Town
2008-12-03 Meriwether's
2012-03-14 Jumbo's Restaurant
2012-09-23 Jumbo's Restaurant
2020-03-11 TGI Fridays
