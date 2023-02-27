Central Virginia newcomers Jen and Kirk Rowland came to the area in fall 2021 looking for a fresh start for their family.

They ended up creating a healthier lifestyle and new businesses, and they unexpectedly found hope.

Both of them grew up in southwestern Pennsylvania, about 80 miles east of Pittsburgh in Johnstown, an old steel mill town. The two met at a church youth group but didn’t start dating until they were college seniors.

After they got married 26 years ago, they moved to Las Vegas, where Jen was a school teacher and Kirk worked at a print shop before getting a job in real estate.

“Honestly, everything they say is true. It really is,” Jen said.

“And nothing stays in Vegas,” Kirk added. “It does follow you.”

Jen, 48, said it was a challenging five years living there, as the city had a different value system and lifestyle.

When Kirk received a phone call from their hometown pastor asking him to be the youth director to 150 children, they had to weigh their options.

Have a suggestion for this feature? "Central Virginia's People" shares interesting stories of local members of our community. To suggest a subject for this regular feature, please email City Editor Carrie J. Sidener at csidener@newsadvance.com.

“It's incredibly transient,” Jen said of living in Las Vegas. “And it was hard to make friends. Everybody wanted to be our friend but nobody really wanted to have a depth of a relationship. Everybody was surface level.”

“I was making a pretty good salary at the age of 27," said Kirk, now 49, "so I said no at first, but I prayed about it over a few days and we felt like we were really supposed to go."

They moved back to Johnston and lived there for another 20 years. Kirk worked different positions within the church before eventually becoming the head pastor.

“I was like, 'You know what, God, this is an adventure, but we think you're leading us. I have no idea what you're doing. I have no idea how I'm going to do it,’ because that wasn't my training,” Kirk said.

Back in Johnstown, Jen learned her heart was always in counseling, and she took a counseling course through one of the universities.

“I thought, ‘Okay, I don't have to have an MD, I don't have to prescribe meds. I can still help people.' So I got my counseling degree,” she said.

She worked for a nonprofit for several years before opening her own counseling private practice.

“As a therapist, it's a jack of all trades. You've got to figure out how to help people, even if that's not your specialty or your skill,” Jen said.

Kirk said it was a privilege to become the pastor at his childhood church.

“You're ministering to men and women who mentored me, who watched me grow up. And now I am ministering to them when they're sick and did many of their funerals,” he said.

Kirk said when he tried to make changes to help the church move in a different direction, he said he was never given the leadership reins.

“A lot of the guys thought I was too young,” he said.

Because Kirk had immediately moved into the head pastoral role after the former pastor of 50 years had died, there was trauma and whiplash within the congregation, he said.

“Somebody needed to really settle the sheep and that's just kind of my gift,” he said. “I'm calming and that's just one of my spiritual gifts. So I really do believe that the Lord had me there. But as I look back on it now, I was never going to be able to become the leader that I wanted to be and that God intended me to me. When I reflect back now, I think I just needed to be at my home church and they needed somebody who was homegrown just to say this church will move on.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the pastor and counselor were working nonstop and always kept their phones on.

“We were exhausted,” Kirk said.

He decided to take a 60-day sabbatical.

“We went into COVID, and I was in the basement all day on and all night on video and was helping people with their anxiety, and they’re wondering if they’re going to live or if they’re going to die and can they see their family members,” Jen said.

That year, they went on vacation to a family’s house at Smith Mountain Lake. Afterward, on the way back to Pennsylvania, Jen realized something had to change.

“I remember driving back that day and I'm thinking, ‘I can't go back. I cannot go back, I can’t go back to Johnstown, I can’t go back to counseling, I’m going to crack,’” she said.

The decision to leave was a tough one considering their entire family lives within 30 minutes of Johnstown.

“I don't mean to be dramatic, but it was actually truthful, for me. It was like live or die because our lives had been surrounded by helping people 24/7 and we couldn’t turn it off and this had gone on for 20 years,” Jen said. “We were exhausted and then it was so emotional. We're just emotional people. We connect so much with the people that we care for. And it was so hard for us because some of the very dear people that we loved were like the ones that were hurting us the most.”

When Kirk decided to leave the church, he knew they would have to move out of their hometown. They began looking at places in Virginia and North Carolina.

“How do you leave?” Jen said. “This town needs us to help it and there's that rescuing mentality that we have, like they need us. We and I prayed all the time, ‘Lord, breathe life into this community.’ And He instead decided to take us and allow Lynchburg to breathe life into us.”

In 2021, they moved to Forest with their two daughters, ages 14 and 16.

“When we drive down [Interstate] 81 and I love the Shenandoah mountains and then the Blue Ridge Mountains and we're driving around Lynchburg and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, this place is gorgeous,’” Jen said.

Navigating through counseling during COVID, Jen realized a need for business consulting. While she was helping individuals with their anxiety and depression, she found they were also struggling with issues with employees and how to handle leadership during that time.

She started a new business for consulting and coaching, Rowland Leadership Training and Consulting. Within the last two years, she has done leadership training for the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce and conducted the opening workshop at the Young Professionals of Central Virginia’s Level Up conference last fall.

As for Kirk, he went back to doing what he’d done 20 years ago: working in real estate. He's now with Divine Fog Realty Company.

“So at the end of the day I still don't know what the Lord is doing with me. But I'm seeing what God is doing in Jen's business and what God is doing in our kids,” Kirk said. “I’ve always known we're supposed to be here and I still believe that.”