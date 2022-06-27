Craft Automotive Group to sell dealerships

Lynchburg-based Craft Automotive Group announced it has agreed to sell its three vehicle dealerships to the Charlottesville-based Carter Myers Automotive dealership group.

Craft Automotive Group's dealerships include Billy Craft Honda, Billy Craft Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Craft Hyundai. Founder Billy Craft started the automotive business 50 years ago, in 1972, with Village Motors, Inc., which now does business as Billy Craft Honda.

Craft Automotive Group President Kendall Craft said in a news release Friday that by joining CMA, Craft associates will have ownership of the company.

"With the sale to CMA, together we will be able to continue to serve the families in the Lynchburg community, carrying on the Craft family legacy for many years to come," the release states.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.