Crown Sterling to close permanently this weekend

"I will always have special childhood memories of celebrating my birthdays there and my love for the wine parfaits and salad bar with our favorite waiters through the years, Culpepper, Russell and Neal," she said. "We have celebrated many generations of birthdays, wedding anniversaries, three wedding rehearsal dinners for our children, and our last was our 40th wedding anniversary in March. The Crown Sterling will be missed."

The Crown Sterling opened in February 1970 and was known to many as a special occasion restaurant for anniversaries, prom and birthdays.

All employees — about 20 — will remain with the restaurant until the last day, Bragg said. Some will retire and others are securing other employment.

Sandra Weigand and her husband Ted first went to The Crown when it was called The Niblick. She said it's been a favorite place to celebrate anniversaries and birthdays for many, however visiting once per year just isn’t enough to keep a restaurant going.

"The Crown has been my favorite since the 60s when you dressed in coats and ties and dresses, to eat there," she said. "The atmosphere as well as the food made it special. Family restaurants are great when you want to take your children out with you, but sometimes you just wanted your night to be adult special and so The Crown was it."