CVPDC requests applications for funding of affordable housing development

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC) was awarded $2 million to support the creation of affordable housing within the planning district from Virginia Housing, a not-for-profit established by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1972 to help Virginians attain quality affordable housing.

Virginia Housing granted $40 million to planning district commissions across the commonwealth to address the statewide need for affordable housing.

According to a news release, CVPDC seeks applications from for-profit and nonprofit developers for projects that will increase the inventory of affordable housing within Central Virginia, a planning district comprised of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties and the city of Lynchburg.

The CVPDC Housing Development Program, through evaluation of submitted applications, will use most of $2 million to provide gap financing to project concepts that result in the development of affordable housing units. Eligible projects may include single-family detached homes for private purchase or multi-family rental developments.

The release states regardless of the development type, each project must include some housing units affordable to individuals and families with incomes at or below 80% of Area Median Income.

Applications will be evaluated on several factors including, but not limited to, the number of affordable units to be developed, ongoing maintenance of affordability, development experience and additional project funding.

“CVPDC thanks Virginia Housing for its $2 million investment in Central Virginia,” Executive Director Alec Brebner said in the release. “This new resource will help create attainable housing options for members of the workforce and their families across the region.”

Full details of the CVPDC Housing Development Request for Application and submission instructions can be found at https://www.cvpdc.org/community-development/housing.html.