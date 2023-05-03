Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Delta Star, Inc., the largest American-owned medium transformer manufacturer in the United States and a premier manufacturer of mobile transformers in North America, will invest $30.2 million to expand its manufacturing and headquarters operation in Lynchburg at 3550 Mayflower Drive.

According to a news release, the expansion involves 80,000-square-feet of additional manufacturing space to support its mobile and power transformer operations to meet increased demand.

The project also includes a 14,000-square-foot corporate building to consolidate headquarters and office function requirements. Virginia successfully competed with California and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 149 new jobs.

“Delta Star has been a valuable and reliable employer in the City of Lynchburg for more than 60 years, and the company has grown to become the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producer in the country,” Youngkin said in the release. “Manufacturing is a major economic driver across the Commonwealth, and we are proud that this industry leader’s products are not only ‘Made in America’, they are also ‘Made in Virginia’. We congratulate Delta Star on decades of success in the Commonwealth.”

Jason Greene, CEO of Delta Star, said he believes the company's core values instill the power to build a strong business, culture and way of life.

"These values have been a guide for our behavior, creating an environment that places the needs of those we serve, as well as multiple generations of family members who have shared this road with us, at the center of all that we do,” he said in the release. “The Commonwealth of Virginia offers a unique set of advantages such as transportation access, business-friendly attitude at both state and local levels, along with exceptionally well-executed and supported workforce development and recruitment programs. Lastly, the significant economic development and growth of the Lynchburg region through numerous programs, projects, and investments have made a lasting impact, one that Delta Star is committed to continually supporting in the cultivation of a thriving region and state.”

Mayor Stephanie Reed said in the release she is thrilled that Delta Star has chosen Lynchburg for their expansion.

“Employers that choose to invest in the City of Lynchburg signify that the city is business-friendly, workforce-ready, and eager to partner to grow our already strong business climate. Delta Star is a valued corporate citizen in the City of Lynchburg, and we look forward to many more prosperous years of partnership," she said.

Supporting the growth and expansion of the city’s companies, especially growing jobs in strategic markets, is the No. 1 priority of the city's economic development efforts in Lynchburg, John Stone, chair of the Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg, said in the release.

“The City of Lynchburg and our citizens are stronger because employers like Delta Star, headquartered in our city, choose to grow here. The Economic Development Authority is immensely proud to support their investment in the City of Lynchburg," he said.

Founded in 1908, Delta Star is an industry leader in improving the performance, delivery and reliability of power to meet the energy needs of the future, the release states.

Delta Star established its Lynchburg facility in 1962, and eventually moved its corporate headquarters to the plant. The company employs 915 people, about 460 of which are at the Lynchburg facility.

“Communities that succeed in growing and sustaining their economic base understand that economic growth takes collaboration and an investment of time and capital investment," Paul Denham, chair of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance said in the release. "The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance has worked tirelessly with Delta Star, the state, and the City of Lynchburg to ensure this expansion happened in Lynchburg as opposed to one of their other locations in another state. As the president of another company headquartered in Lynchburg, I can attest to the professionalism, hard work, and expertise that the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance puts into competitive expansions like this, and I extend my congratulations to the entire team who worked to make this happen."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to secure the project for Virginia, the release said. Youngkin approved an $850,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Lynchburg with the project. Delta Star is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Support for Delta Star’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly, the release said. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.