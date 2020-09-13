Despite financial challenges, Lynchburg-area eateries continue to give back

“It certainly has not been an easy time to walk through financially. We’re trying to take care of our employees and keep them working and they’ve been willing to stick by us,” Clark said. “We made an intentional decision to not back off of what we do and not change anything about the way we interact with the people around us.”

Even before the pandemic, the coffee house made an effort to pick a nonprofit to donate to each month. For September, donations made by customers will be given to Kids' Haven, an organization dedicated to serving the unique needs of grieving children and their families through support and education.

Clark said he likes partnering with organizations that have a timely need or are undiscovered and need better exposure in the community.

Even if the business can’t provide monetary help, Clark said he will donate coffee for certain community events or donate the space of the 1,600-square-foot building for events.

“Lynchburg is one of the strongest, locally supported areas as far as the community helping and it’s not looking for handouts, it's looking for each of us to take care of our neighbors,” he said. “And as a small business that should be the core of who we are and glad we can be a part of that process.”