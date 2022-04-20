Development for new apartments continues on historic property in town of Bedford

At 620 Railroad Ave., just down the street from Beale’s brewery in the town of Bedford, 58 new apartments are being built in a 60,000-square-foot former factory building.

Named after its address, The Six Twenty at Bedford is planned to be completed by Labor Day, said Chris Vail, managing partner of Roanoke-based Sycamore Development Co.

He said the company's mission is to use historic tax credits to restore, old, blighted buildings in small towns.

The Six Twenty will feature three commercial spaces, Benny's Pizza, expected to open late this summer when the project is complete.

The building, which is more than 120 years old, was used as an axe handle factory, a tobacco factory and then as Rubatex International, a rubber factory.

“It’s got an intricate past,” Vail said.

After Rubatex shut its doors in 2010, the property sat vacant until Sycamore Development purchased it last year.

Vail said when his company purchased the building, it was in terrible condition and close to falling apart.

When completed, the building will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a fitness center, dog park, storage facility, washers and dryers and a common patio space.

The apartments will range from $775 to $1,350 per month to rent.

“We’re just trying to make it a cool spot like what you’d see in Lynchburg or Roanoke and bringing it to Bedford,” he said. “There's areas like Bedford and other small towns that need the same thing. They need housing, they need cool amenities and Bedford just has sort of that unique town vibe, where you're in sort of a rural area but you have an eclectic neighborhood here and you've got a brewery down the road and it’s just sort of a hidden gem.”

Pam Bailey, economic development director for Bedford County said she is excited about the new apartments coming to the town as well as the renovation of one of the former Rubatex sites.

"Projects like this re-energize a town and it shows that Bedford is an up and coming place to be, which in turn generates an interest in more business development in the area," she said. "I personally love historic revitalization and can't wait to see it once it's finished."

