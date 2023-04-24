The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) is now hosting the Downtown Lynchburg Loft Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29. This loft tour hasn’t been held since 2019 and has previously been held by The Free Clinic of Central Virginia.

This year’s tour features more than 15 lofts in the downtown area, showcasing some of the best urban living in the region including units at The Krise, The Wayne, Parkview on the Bluff and Allied Arts Building. The tour is self-guided and can be done at any pace as DLA recommends participants stop to shop and dine downtown.

“The goal is to create a full-day experience downtown,” said James Ford, marketing director for DLA.

Early bird tickets are available for $25 until April 22, with regular tickets priced at $30 after April 22. Proceeds from this event will benefit DLA, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, as well as the Free Clinic of Central Virginia.

The Downtown Lynchburg Loft Tour also will feature special deals and discounts at downtown restaurants and retail shops for ticket holders. Attendees can present their Loft Tour ticket at participating businesses to take advantage of these exclusive offers on April 29.

“This is right up our wheelhouse,” Ford said. “Our goals throughout the year are to drive foot traffic downtown, draw exposure to downtown and bring revenue into the businesses downtown so this was a perfect opportunity.”

Ford added there will be a mimosa bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cranky Owl Loft on Commerce Street.

“I think it’s a unique event to showcase the history and charm of living in downtown Lynchburg,” he said. “A lot of these places are pretty new, up-to-date and modern. And so there’s a pretty vast range of spaces that you’re going to see.”