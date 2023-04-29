Each year Downtown Lynchburg increases its residential offerings, creating new hidden gems in both old and new spaces.

Some of these spaces were highlighted during this year’s Downtown Lynchburg Loft Tour Saturday.

The tour hasn’t been held since 2019 and previously was hosted by the Free Clinic of Central Virginia. The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) hosted Saturday's tour for the first time.

This year's tour featured more than 15 lofts in the downtown area, showcasing premier urban living in the region, including units at The Krise, The Wayne, Parkview on the Bluff and Allied Arts Building. The tour is self-guided and can be done at any pace as DLA recommends participants take time to shop and dine downtown.

“The goal is to create a full-day experience downtown,” James Ford, marketing director for DLA, said.

Proceeds from the event benefit DLA, a 501c3 nonprofit, as well as the Free Clinic of Central Virginia.

The Downtown Lynchburg Loft Tour featured special deals and discounts at downtown restaurants and retail shops for ticket holders. Attendees were able to present their Loft Tour ticket at participating businesses to take advantage of these exclusive offers Saturday.

“This is right up our wheelhouse,” Ford said. “Our goals throughout the year are to drive foot traffic downtown, draw exposure to downtown and bring revenue into the businesses downtown so this was a perfect opportunity.”

He said the tour is a unique event to showcase the history and charm of living in downtown Lynchburg.

“A lot of these places are pretty new, up-to-date and modern. And so there's a pretty vast range of spaces that you're going to see,” he said.

The tour featured multiple rooftop spaces that only an owner of the loft would have access to, including one at 724 Commerce St.

“So it's totally new vantage points of downtown that no one else really gets to access to unless you own this space,” Ford said.

Kim Lankford, owner of the “Cranky Owl Loft” at 724 Commerce St., located above Tresca on 8th, said DLA has done so much to help business owners throughout all of the construction that has taken place on Commerce Street and all parts of downtown and she wanted to do something to help them out.

“We’ve been talking about doing this tour for a while but had never done it and decided this was the year to finally do it,” she said.

Lankford’s 1892 building offered guests complimentary mimosas from her rooftop overlooking the James River.

The third floor of her building underwent a complete two-year renovation in 2016. Lankford said he was excited to show it to people.

“It’s so nice to be able to show some people what downtown Lynchburg living can be like,” she said.

Before the renovations, the 7,000-square-foot space was just an attic with insulation on the floors with no walls.

Now it’s her family’s three-bedroom house.

“We tried to do all kinds of interesting things with local materials like the island in our kitchen is from steel made by Virginia Steel, which is at the bottom of our block and we tried to get things from artists that were in the area and the stained glass is from a craftsman on Main Street,” she said. “So it was a really neat project and we were really excited when we could finally move here.”

She describes the loft as having big, open spaces with the side facing Commerce Street, offering exceptionally high ceilings with old wooden beams.

“We kept everything that was already here and didn’t want to box it in too much and wanted to benefit from all the open space,” Lankford said.

Her office now sits at the very top of the building next to the rooftop patio where she enjoys downtown views.

“The roof was one of the big things of the renovation too,” she said. “There wasn’t great access to the roof beforehand. There was just a ladder and you had to kind of pull yourself up and so we made a little room up there so we could really enjoy that nice view.”

Before moving to Lynchburg, Lankford and her family lived in an 1892 row house on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

“Coincidentally, this building is exactly the same age and we love the hardwood floors, we love all of the historic details and the combination of being able to have old and new,” she said.

Being located downtown was important to her, especially coming from Capitol Hill, as she wanted to live somewhere walkable.

“We wanted to be able to walk to a lot of things and my son was in middle school when we moved here and he could walk home from Dunbar and just being in the middle of all the things and seeing everything that happened in downtown Lynchburg during those nine years has been amazing,” she said.

Lankford said the loft tour is a great opportunity for people from all over the area to find out what it's like living downtown.

“It's just amazing what's been happening over the last 10 years that there are so many different types of buildings going up whether it's new buildings or renovations, or houses, lofts…there's a little bit of everything. And I think a lot of people have no idea about all of these options and that there's so many people that live downtown that have moved here over the last 10 years or so,” she said.

Rick Loving, who attended the tour Saturday, actually had his own condo listed on the tour in 2017.

“So we've always been involved with it and to me, it's kind of a fun day,” he said. “You really get a chance you walk by these buildings and you hear things about them and it really is a chance to get out there and see what it's like.”

It’s the diversity and creativity involved with the tour that Loving said he enjoys most.

“Every condo, apartment or loft is different and unique and you really get a chance to see how people can really kind of express their self,” he said.

He appreciates that the tour supports two organizations and their activities and missions but also that the loft tour offers a different “flavor” of Lynchburg living versus other homes in the rest of the city.

“There may be a loft with 1,000-square-feet for a one bedroom or a studio and you get to see how people are able to convert that into just a very active living space,” he said. “I think that's the interesting point, it just has a much broader range of styles and creativity. Everything about this just reflects the individual.”

Every one of those buildings has a different personality, he said.

He added that he looks forward to the loft tour each year because it’s an opportunity to get out downtown especially for people who don’t live there.

“You may come downtown, go to your favorite restaurant or maybe go to the city market but this really gives you a chance to spend a couple hours and walk down the street,” Loving said. “I think folks sometimes will be surprised with what’s down here. You may see a shop you didn’t know existed. You just get a chance to experience more of what downtown is like versus maybe showing up and going to a specific activity or event.”