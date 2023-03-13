Duck Donuts will open at 7 a.m. Saturday inside River Ridge mall.
To celebrate the grand opening, the first 25 guests in line Saturday and Sunday will win a free dozen doughnuts per month for a year.
Duck Donuts, which serves warm, made-to-order donuts, originated in Outer Banks and now has more than 100 locations.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today