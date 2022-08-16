EDM expanding Lynchburg manufacturing facility

Lynchburg-based Electronic Design and Manufacturing will begin construction on an 11,400-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing facility at 31 Millrace Drive in the city.

EDM's expansion as part of a long-term business strategy to support growth in its existing customer business, as well as increase its capacity to support new customers wishing to onshore their outsourced electronics manufacturing, a news release states.

“We are seeing increased requirements for subassembly and complete product build and this expansion will ensure we have added the space to accommodate that growth," Georgeann Snead, president and CEO, said in the release. "Additionally, this will increase our ability to store the raw materials and finished goods our customers require."

For more than 30 years, EDM has offered manufactured printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and electronic products for customers across a variety of industries.