Face-lift coming to strip mall on Timberlake Road

“We love this spot and the visibility is great for our business,” he said. “It’s a huge blessing for our retail traffic. We get great recognition on a road like this.”

He said with more improvements and developments on Timberlake Road, the site especially needs an upgrade.

“It definitely needs a face-lift,” he said. “It needs to be painted and lights needs to be added to the parking lot. It needs to be brought up to 2020. The location is spot on, the place just needs a little bit of love.”

When the property was acquired the center had about 82% occupancy. Huang said the number has increased to 88% occupancy since the group took over in February.

He hopes it will be 90% occupied in the next few months.

During March and April, 90% of tenants still were open and working because they were considered essential by the state, Huang said.

“We as the landlord extended our assistance to those businesses to make sure they had the help they needed during that situation,” he said.

Huang said the group is putting at least $500,000 into renovating the 82,000-square-foot property and most work will take place this year.