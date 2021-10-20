Fees to retire from BWX Technologies' board of directors

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Wednesday announced the retirement of John Fees, chairman of the board of directors, concluding nearly 43 years with the company.
According to a news release, Fees’ retirement will be effective upon conclusion of his current term at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for May 2022.
Fees was instrumental in growing BWXT’s business beyond its Lynchburg-based operations to more than 20 U.S. government nuclear sites and national laboratories, BWXT said.
"His long-term involvement in the nuclear industry with the government was fundamental to creating the foundation of BWXT’s core business," the company said in its news release. He later led the creation of BWXT as a standalone public company on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: BWXT) headquartered in Lynchburg.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work on behalf of the company for these many years,” Fees said in the release. “Our customers and employees will always remain special to me."
BWXT's board will elect a new chair on or before the date of the 2022 annual meeting in May, the company said.
