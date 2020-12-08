Firm acquires majority of Lynchburg-based health care tech company

A Canadian telehealth company recently acquired a majority interest in a Lynchburg-based health care technology company.
CloudMD Software & Services acquired 87.5% of Benchmark Systems, headquartered on Church Street in Lynchburg, from Benchmark's parent company, AntWorks Inc. and will pay shareholders $4.375 million. Benchmark is "a leading cloud-based provider of fully integrated solutions that automate healthcare workflow processes," according to a news release.
In the fiscal year ending March 31, Benchmark earned $4.9 million in revenue, and it has a national U.S. network of 200 clients and 800 physicians, with 5.5 million patient charts across 35 states, the news release said.
CloudMD provides health care technology services, including telemedicine and patient management software, to more than 500 clinics and nearly 4,000 licensed practitioners.
CloudMD also announced its acquisition of a Mississippi-based chronic care clinic.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.