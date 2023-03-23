For the first year, the Blue Ridge Artisan Market, will be held May 12 and 13.

Downtown boutique Lexie & Lee is partnering with the Virginian Hotel at 712 Church St. to hold the market.

Lexie & Lee owner Danielle Wallace said all participating artisans will be from Lynchburg and the surrounding areas such as Roanoke and Charlottesville. The market will partner with nonprofit Isaiah 117 House which, provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting placement. Wallace said 20% of all ticket sales will be donated there.

Shoppers can browse hand-crafted goods such as pottery, art, jewelry, accessories, home décor and more made by local artisans from Lynchburg and surrounding areas.

"Experience the beauty of the historic Virginian Hotel while you shop, and if you have time to linger, enjoy a delicious drink or meal at one of The Virginian's dining options," Wallace said.

For more information, visit: lexieandlee.com