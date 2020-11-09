First National Bank posts lower 3Q profit

Pinnacle Bankshares, the Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank, on Friday reported a lower third-quarter profit.
The company reported net income of $460,000, or 29 cents per share, compared to $1.043 million, or 67 cents per share, during the same period last year.
The bank said its recent merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares, aka Virginia Bank & Trust, has cost $431,000 in the quarter and more than $1.1 million so far this year. That deal, which closed Oct. 30, is adding seven branches in the Danville and Chatham areas to the First National Bank brand.
The company also cited low interest rates during the coronavirus pandemic-induced economic downturn and higher salaries associated with growth initiatives, including its recently opened offices in Charlottesville and downtown Lynchburg, as contributing to its lower profit.
“We are pleased with our operating performance thus far this year, which net of merger expenses continues to be in line with expectations despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Todd Hall, president and CEO for both the company and the bank, said in a news release.
Total assets at the end of the third quarter were $573.7 million, up 15% from the end of last year. Deposits totaled $513.5 million, up 14%. Total loans were $420.7 million, up 6.9%.
Net interest margin — generally, the difference between interest the bank earns and interest it pays out — was 3.38%, down from 4% at the end of last year.
Pinnacle Bankshares, founded in 1908, has 10 branches in the Lynchburg region. It plans to open an 11th in the Graves Mill Plaza shopping center in Forest and has received Lynchburg City Council’s approval to open a 12th in the Boonsboro area.
