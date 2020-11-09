First National Bank posts lower 3Q profit

Pinnacle Bankshares, the Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank, on Friday reported a lower third-quarter profit.

The company reported net income of $460,000, or 29 cents per share, compared to $1.043 million, or 67 cents per share, during the same period last year.

The bank said its recent merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares, aka Virginia Bank & Trust, has cost $431,000 in the quarter and more than $1.1 million so far this year. That deal, which closed Oct. 30, is adding seven branches in the Danville and Chatham areas to the First National Bank brand.

The company also cited low interest rates during the coronavirus pandemic-induced economic downturn and higher salaries associated with growth initiatives, including its recently opened offices in Charlottesville and downtown Lynchburg, as contributing to its lower profit.

“We are pleased with our operating performance thus far this year, which net of merger expenses continues to be in line with expectations despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Todd Hall, president and CEO for both the company and the bank, said in a news release.