The Rotary Club of Forest is celebrating 20 years of helping people in the community.

In 2002, Rotarians from the clubs of Lynchburg and Bedford began the process of creating a new club to serve the fast-growing community of Forest.

Since that time, the club has grown to its current size of 42 members, two of whom — Sharon Sprague and Laura Tyree — were charter members from the club’s beginning with just 10 to 15 members.

The Rotary Club of Forest has been involved in many local service projects over its first two decades with its largest project, the Field of Honor, which has been held for six years.

For Field of Honor, people and businesses can purchase flags representing lives impacted or lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The event takes place each year at Automated Conveyor Systems Inc. off Graves Mill Road, where 800 to 1,000 flags are placed.

Funds from Field of Honor have been used by the Rotary Club of Forest to support other local nonprofit organizations. Last year, the club installed the first phase of an all-inclusive playground at the Forest Rotary Park, located next to the Forest Public Library.

Tyree, co-chair of the playground committee, said Rotaries in general have been around for 100 years and began in Chicago. There are two club in Lynchburg and one in Bedford County.

“We're kind of unsung heroes,” she said. “We don't toot our horn a whole lot. We do a lot of things for the community and don't necessarily turn the spotlight on ourselves.”

In 2002, there was interest from the business community in chartering a club in Forest, she said.

“Several members of the Bedford Rotary Club were some of our founding fathers and they, along with a couple of key people in our rotary district, were instrumental in gathering likeminded individuals to start meeting and forming a board,” she said.

The club officially was chartered in February 2003 and celebrated 20 years on Thursday at the Forest Recreation Center.

Tyree was invited to Rotary for professional networking and very quickly realized it was instead more about doing “good in the world.”

“Which is so much more important to me. It's just been close to my heart,” she said.

She said Rotaries tend to have an older membership but Forest has younger members.

“We have only a few people that have retired and everyone else is in the working age. So our average age per member is much lower, so we're a lot more physically active than a lot of the other clubs can be,” she said.

Tyree said the club does a lot of “low-key projects."

“Several times a week, we pick up bread from one of the local grocery stores and deliver it to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and three or four times each winter we do a trash pickup.”

Forest Rotary also donated more than $70,000 to local nonprofits during the pandemic, Tyree said.

“We try to give all of our money away down to the penny,” she said.

Tyree said Field of Honor is the club’s biggest project and moneymaker. Half of the proceeds are put toward a long-term project and the rest is spent on local projects benefiting local nonprofit agencies and other good works in the community.

Most recently, the club has been involved in building a $180,000 accessible playground behind the Forest Library that it plans to give to Bedford County once it's complete.

“We had years there where we could barely put enough money together to donate a turkey to a family,” she said. “So the Field of Honor has put us in a tremendous position to be able to benefit not only this project, but we'll start the process again in the next year to come up with the next big project that we want to go forth with.”

Sharon Sprague, a charter member of the club, joined when she had only been living in the area for three years and was looking to meet new people.

She said she’s continued to be a member over the last 20 years because it’s been a good way to learn about what Rotary is while also serving the community.

“I've always been interested in helping others, so that appealed to me, and each meeting there would be a speaker on different topics, and they would come from the Chamber of Commerce, from other businesses in the area or other nonprofit groups like United Way or the YWCA,” she said.

In the very beginning, Sprague said, it was a small group of 10 or 15 people who would raise money by holding yard sales and would donate items to domestic violence and homeless shelters.

“We were so small that we didn't have large events,” she said. “We just did outreach in those days and would bring in toiletries and clothes for men and women at the Salvation Army or help with meals there.”

She describes Rotarians as a group of caring business people who, when joined together, can make a difference.

“Together, we're able to help less fortunate people in our community. Rotary is an excellent organization. It’s also a form of fellowship because we hold socials and meet for dinner but our main focus is to help others,” she said.

Ken Selmer, co-chair of the playground committee and member of the Forest Rotary for a decade, got involved after he moved to the area from New Jersey and was looking for a civic organization.

“I enjoy the camaraderie between the members and, up until the last maybe three or four years, we were a relatively small club,” he said. “We had about 20 members and we've doubled in size at this point. So it was a chance then when the club was at much smaller size to build relationships with each other and work on community projects and some international projects from time to time.”

Selmer said the best way to put roots down in a community is to help it.

“I really didn't know anyone when I moved here and through Rotary, I made a lot of good friends and been able to meet people and create some meaningful relationships,” he said. “If you value building friendships and you want to help make a difference, Rotary Club's a good place to be.”