Forest woman creates business making custom-made dinner bowls

Forest resident Ky'isha Diggs' home business started when she was getting creative with her own dinner.

She started Ky's Blended Bowls & Drinks while she was still a server and bartender at Chili's in mid-July. She has worked in the food business for eight years, since she was 16 years old.

"I didn't have any bread to go with my bratwurst, so instead I threw the sausage in a bowl with broccoli, cheese and corn, and it was amazing," she said. "The next day I did it with sausage, eggs, bacon and potatoes and thought, 'I could really do something with this.'"

She put together a business plan with the idea that customers could create their own custom-made bowls. She also offers a menu with signature bowls with items like white rice along with chicken, vegetables, toppings like bacon, guacamole and cheese with salsa. She also makes fresh-squeezed lemonades and limeades with real fruit.

The average bowl costs about $11. Orders can be placed through her Facebook page until she launches her website.

"Everything is fresh and is made minutes before pickup or delivery," Diggs said. "I put my heart into everything I make it."

