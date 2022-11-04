Former Grand Home Furnishings building no longer an option for Smith Mountain Lake Center

The nonprofit Smith Mountain Lake Center, which aims to build a multipurpose education, events and entertainment venue at the lake, has announced it will not locate in the former Grand Home Furnishings building at Westlake Corner, as previously planned.

The center had raised more than $1 million to buy the building in Franklin County and had even developed interior renderings showing how it would use the space, but center officials learned this week the 40,000-square-foot building will instead become the third location for North Carolina-based sporting goods retailer Rock Outdoors, according to a statement from Vicki Gardner, president of the center's board of directors.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed but we always knew this was a possibility because the building was being actively marketed,” Gardner said in the statement. “We had made great strides but just weren’t able to raise the funds quickly enough to purchase it.”

Gardner said the board will meet soon to explore how the project can move forward, and anyone who donated for the express purpose of purchasing the building can choose to get a refund.