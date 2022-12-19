Foster Fuels acquires Candler Oil Company

Foster Fuels, Inc. announced it has purchased fuel provider Candler Oil Company, based in Lynchburg.

Foster Fuel is a family-owned wholesale fuel distributor and emergency fuel management company.

Cohorts Watt R. Foster, president and CEO of Foster Fuels, and J. Cole Candler, President of Candler Oil, see this as an opportunity for both families to further the shared values of providing quality customer service and giving back to the community, a news release states.

“I’ve known Cole Candler for many years,” Foster said in the release. “I’m honored that he has entrusted me to carry on his family’s legacy and it is our goal to do so seamlessly.”

Candler Oil has offered a wide variety of services since its founding by Jim Candler in 1968.

The principal service divisions Foster bought include fuel delivery and lubricant sales. The petroleum equipment sales and services division will continue to operate under Candler’s other Lynchburg-based business, Gas Station Supply.

Under the leadership of Darrell St. John, Foster’s Senior Vice President and CIO, the location at 200 Durham St. in Lynchburg, will operate under the Candler Oil Company name through the 2022-23 heating season.

“We look forward to uniting our efforts to ensure continued growth through dedication and proven customer service to existing and new consumers seeking our products and services,” St. John said in the release.

Combining the resources and experience of the Candler Oil and Foster Fuels opens opportunities for the Lynchburg areas that benefit customers with a greater variety of products and services, the news release states.

Foster said in the release he is excited to see continued growth following its establishment in 1921 and looks forward to serving current and new customers.