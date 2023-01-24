Framatome names new CEO

Framatome Inc. announced Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Katherine Williams will succeed Gary Mignogna as chief executive officer on July 1.

Mignogna, who has been with Framatome since he was a student engineer will retire from his current role and become chairman of the Framatome Inc. board of directors after more than 45 years at the company.

Framatome is a French company that designs, builds and maintains nuclear power plants. Its North American headquarters are on Old Forest Road in Lynchburg.

According to a news release, Williams has more than 20 years' experience working with Framatome and 35 years in the energy industry. Since 2014, she has served as the Framatome Inc. senior vice president and CFO. She will maintain her current responsibilities as CFO, managing all financial activities for Framatome in North America and continue to serve on the Framatome Inc., Framatome Canada and Isogen boards.

“First, we congratulate Gary as he prepares to transition to a new role and we count on his continued support and counsel. His legacy of thoughtful leadership will be a tremendous asset as chair of the Framatome Inc. board of directors,” Frédéric Lelièvre senior executive vice president and current chairman of the Framatome Inc. board said in the release. “I am confident that the strong leadership that has positioned Framatome as a leader in the U.S. market will continue under Katherine. Her two decades of service to this company exemplify our core values of performance, integrity and passion for the future of nuclear energy.”

Previously, Williams held financial management positions in E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Westinghouse and Duke Energy. During her tenure with Framatome, she spent seven years in Paris and was awarded the French Medal of Merit for her civil service to France.