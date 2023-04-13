Lynchburg Humane Society is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to distribute free distemper/parvovirus vaccines for dogs in the community.

According to a news release, the Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting a clinic with free canine distemper vaccines for healthy dogs April 17 at its Spay Neuter Clinic located at 29 Mortimer Drive in Evington from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This vaccine will require a second booster shot in 3 to 5 weeks for previously unvaccinated dogs that will also be offered at no cost through the clinic.

“We have seen so many cases of Canine Parvovirus in our community this year,” LHS Development and Communications Manager Claire LeFew said in the release. “No pet owner should ever have to experience their dog catching this terrible illness and we are so grateful to Petco Love for helping us provide vaccines to protect pets in our community at no cost to their owners.”

Canine Parvovirus is an extremely contagious, and often life-threatening virus that can be spread among dogs, the release states. This virus often affects puppies the worst, costs thousands of dollars to treat that isn't always successful and can survive for up to a year on contaminated surfaces without proper disinfection.

LeFew said that parvovirus is nearly 100% avoidable if dogs are kept up-to-date on vaccines.

Anyone interested must sign up for a free appointment slot using the Spay Neuter Clinic’s portal that can be found on its website at https://lynchburghumane.org/services/spay-neuter-clinic/.

Returning dogs that are due for their booster are encouraged to also sign up for this clinic day.