From teddy bears to PJs, Gleaning for the World remains proactive around the holidays

This time of year Gleaning for the World stays very busy providing toys and other items to children and women in need all over the globe.
The Concord-based nonprofit holds a Teddy Bear Brigade each year where it collects, on average, 35,000 gently used stuffed animals and gives them to children in need.
Last week sent out a tractor-trailer filled with stuffed animals and brand new toys which will wind up giving children in South American orphanages a Christmas.
Teresa Davis, communications director at Gleaning for the World, said the teddy bears are given to children living in extreme poverty all around the world.
In June, one of the nonprofit’s employees, Steven Bryant, was killed in a motorcycle wreck on his way to work and when he died, his family asked people to donate to Gleaning for the World in his memory. Davis said part of those funds is being used to ship the teddy bears across seas to about 200 orphanages.
The money also was used to buy brand new toys such as basketballs, baby dolls, puzzles, jump ropes and sidewalk chalk to send to the boys and girls there.
Davis said the majority of stuffed animals are mailed to the nonprofit.
“It’s really neat to see these packages come in from all over the world,” Davis said. “And sometimes people will write a handwritten note and they’ll explain that this was from their mother’s collection and she’s downsizing or this is my 12-year-old collection and they’re too big for the animals and they want to pass them on. That’s always really fun.”
The program is run entirely by volunteers.
Roy St. John, Gleaning’s disaster relief coordinator, travels to disaster sites to help with distributing relief supplies to victims of hurricanes, floods, fires, tornadoes and more.
“I always hear about how much a family has lost,” he said. “They talk about their homes that are destroyed, the furniture, the clothes. In the rush to evacuate, people rarely think about toys for their children. When a child reaches out his or her hands to receive a stuffed animal, this is likely the first tangible evidence that child has that proves things will return to normal.”
Davis said sometimes when the nonprofit is responding to an emergency overseas and is sending medical supplies, it also will send a pallet of stuffed animals in a shipping container.
“And what’s really neat about that is sometimes the children may be going to the clinic to receive a shot or to get care and they receive a stuffed animal and for some of them the first toy that they’ve ever been given,” Davis said. “These are families that 12 people might live in a hut and it’s a really special gift for a child who is living in poverty.”
Through the end of December, it also hosts a “Bedtime Pajama Drive” in which several retail stores and restaurants participate and offer drop-off locations for people to leave new pairs of pajamas for children ages newborn to 18 years old around Lynchburg.
Local author, Melissa Saville, wrote a children’s book, “The Bedtime Pajama Rhyme” and reached out to Gleaning a few years ago wanting to start a Pajama Drive for children in need, Davis said.
Saville began partnering with the nonprofit last year and collected more than 600 pairs of pajamas.
Pajamas can be dropped off at Kinetix Health Club, Famous Anthony’s and La Vida Coffee and Market.
“It was a big success last year we were able to provide the pajamas for some kids locally,” Davis said. “And we also are able to send pajamas to Tennessee after it suffered some severe flooding in Waverly. And then also the rest of the pajamas we’ve sent so far went to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida hit.”
In addition, it also runs a Wings program where volunteer sew feminine hygiene products out of cotton and flannel for women living in the poorest of the poor villages around the world.
The program has existed for about seven years, Davis said, and the women who volunteered at Gleaning for the World at that time really wanted to set up a program to help women around the world.
The nonprofit has a sewing center in Concord where volunteers sew feminine hygiene pads out of cotton and flannel.
“And they put together these kits that have pads and some liners that they make,” Davis said. “The kit also includes washcloths, underwear, soap and pictorial instructions because the women receiving these generally don’t speaking English.”
The kits are sent to the poorest villages around the world, she said. In seven years, the nonprofit has distributed about 16,000 kits. Each one supplies menstrual management for three years.
“Many women around the world will use leaves or newspapers to manage their cycle and that can cause infection,” Davis said. “And this is this is a way for them to maintain proper hygiene.”
Girls will sometimes have to miss an entire week of school because they’re on their cycle, she said.
“This provides them the ability to stay in school all year round and all month long and receive the same education as the boys and their grades,” she said. “And that’s really important because in some countries when you get behind and fail a grade, you’re not allowed to go back and finish — you just have to stop school there. So it’s our hope that a girl is able to use one of these kits to get her proper education and move on to university and break out of the cycle of poverty.”
Bob Bibee, a six-year Wings volunteer, said the organization is providing opportunities for girls to maintain an uninterrupted course of education.
“Our Wings Kits enable them to attend school the whole month, instead of missing a week due to their cycle and the stigma which that carries,” he said.