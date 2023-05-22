Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children in foster care, is making significant strides in providing a safe and comforting environment for children during the crucial transition period of removal from their homes.

Mary Prillaman and Dana Guenther, program coordinators of Isaiah 117 House which plans to open in July, are spearheading the initiative and are passionate about the cause due to their personal experiences in the foster care system.

Isaiah 117 House, located on Grace Street, provides a fully furnished home where children can be cared for during the waiting period after their removal from their homes, instead of being taken to the Department of Social Services (DSS) office. The interim stay can range from a few hours to several days, depending on the time it takes for the caseworkers to find a suitable foster placement.

Guenther said the goal is to create a welcoming environment where children are met by dedicated volunteers who attend to their needs, including providing clothing, baths and playtime.

Guenther, along with a team of five individuals including her husband and another couple, traveled to Tennessee — the flagship home of the national organization, to observe and understand the operations of the original Isaiah 117 House. Inspired by its success, they were determined to establish a similar facility in Lynchburg.

Isaiah 1:17 says, “defend the cause of the fatherless.”

Founder and Executive Director Ronda Paulson started the nonprofit after she and her husband, Corey, went through training to become foster parents. As part of our training, they attended a class at a local DSS office in Tennessee. During that class, they were informed that when children are removed from their homes, they often must come to the office and wait for placement.

Guenther said the nonprofit worked for several months raising awareness about Isaiah 117 House, without seeking financial contributions initially. Their goal was to spread the word about the project and encourage community involvement. They ended up raising $75,000 within six months. They organized their first fundraiser, a luncheon, which attracted 120 attendees and generated an astounding $110,000 in funds.

“I think this is a big fostering community,” she said. “There’s just nowhere like Lynchburg where there’s so many nonprofits and there’s so many churches on board with this effort. There’s so many different ways to be involved. I think that fostering is already so huge, but I also think that this need is a need everywhere. So once you hear that kids are actually sleeping on the floor at the office, you want to help and you want to do something and this is such an easy way to fix that.”

Prillaman said she has firsthand experience with the challenges faced by children and families involved in the foster care system, and said Isaiah 117 House presents a simple, yet powerful solution to a significant problem.

Her involvement with foster care began when her great nieces and nephews entered the system. She petitioned for custody of her oldest great nephew and became a foster parent, while Guenther fostered the youngest family member. Through this experience, the two formed a bond, referring to themselves as family through foster care.

“I always felt like I God was leading me to do something but I didn’t really know what I was supposed to do,” she said.

Once seeing a video on the Isaiah 117 House, she said she resonated with the organization as it addresses the urgent need for a safe and comforting environment for children in the crucial period before they are placed with foster families.

Typically, children awaiting placement are taken to the DSS office where they may spend varying lengths of time, depending on how quickly a caseworker can find an appropriate home. In some cases, children may arrive late at night, leaving authorities with the challenge of finding temporary accommodations, she said.

They may end up in emergency rooms or police stations, which are less than ideal settings for children in vulnerable situations.

“As we’re partnering with DSS, what we are trying to create is an environment where the social workers and the kids can come on removal day when the child is removed,” she said. “They can come to the house and those children will be met by volunteers who will care for them, get them a change of clothes, a bath, anything that those children need and play with them.”

At Isaiah 117 House, there is no permanent residency. Instead, the house is operated by volunteer program coordinators who are called upon by the DSS when a removal is scheduled.

The volunteers undergo three training sessions and a background check to ensure the highest standards of care and safety for the children,” Guenther said. When called, they meet the caseworkers and children at the house.

The facility also will feature an office space for social workers to conduct their necessary work privately, without the added responsibility of caring for the children.

Prillaman said Isaiah 117 House aims to alleviate some of the burdens faced by social workers.

“So we just want to lean in to say, hey, we’re here as a helping hand. We’re here to help you and that’s what we want to do,” she said. “On that day we just lighten their load a little bit.”

Children often enter foster care with no personal belongings, Prillaman said, and the organization intends to provide them with three days worth of supplies, promoting a sense of dignity during their transition into foster homes. This support includes age-appropriate items, such as clothing, car seats, toddler beds and other essential items to facilitate a smoother transition for each child.

In addition to assisting social workers and children, Isaiah 117 House also aims to support foster parents.

There still are several ongoing projects and construction tasks that need to be completed before the house is fully operational this July and Prillaman said they seek community groups or individuals who are willing to contribute their time and efforts through workdays.