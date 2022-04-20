 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get Downtown to return this year

Get Downtown

Dancers from Lynchburg Dance Connection perform during the 11th Annual Get Downtown festival on Friday, September 6, 2019 on Main Street.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

Lynchburg’s downtown festival will return this fall after a two-year break from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. 

The Downtown Lynchburg Association announced Wednesday it will once again be hosting the festival which draws in hundreds of community members to celebrate all things Lynchburg with a night of fun, food, and friends at Get Downtown.

Visitors can expect a variety of vendors, businesses, organizations, and entertainers from all corners of Lynchburg and the surrounding areas, a news release states. 

"Enjoy live performances, food trucks, and activities, and get to know your downtown businesses and business owners," the release states.

For the first time ever, the event will be held on a Saturday, rather than a Friday evening, to allow for a longer event.

This family-friendly, annual event is free and open to the public; all event information and updates can be found on www.getdowntownlynchburg.com, and citizens can stay updated on the event at Instagram.com/downtownlynchburg and facebook.com/downtownlynchburg.

Vendor applications now are open to the public. Learn more and apply here: https://form.jotform.com/downtownlynchburg/gd-vendor-application

“We are so excited to bring Get Downtown back after a two-year hiatus,” Ashley Kershner, executive director of Downtown Lynchburg Association, said in the release. “We are so ready to welcome our community back to Downtown, and to gather once again with the fantastic people and businesses who call Lynchburg home. We look forward to celebrating with everyone!”

 

