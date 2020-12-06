'Ghost kitchen' breathes new life into vacant downtown Lynchburg restaurant

With the global pandemic changing the way the food industry was operating and with ghost kitchens on the rise, Barricks said it was as good a time as any to jump on board.

“When COVID hit, the idea of a ghost kitchen across the world accelerated two-fold so we dug in harder and decided we were going to make this happen,” he said.

Barricks and Hall will be using their own stand-alone app that will allow for delivery to customers through companies like DoorDash.

“For ghost kitchens, it's all about marketing and word of mouth because people won't be able to come and sit down and eat,” he said. “Ghost kitchens are delivery and take-out only.”

Stanley said the space is used only for the delivery distribution of food and multiple restaurants can share the kitchen.

“They do not have to worry about a dining room and a wait staff,” he said.

The ghost kitchen can rent slots out to about four tenants and allow them to use it for a predetermined amount of time.

Barron said the rent price includes use of all equipment in the kitchen, which is owned by BSM Management, and cleaning and marketing services.