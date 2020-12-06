'Ghost kitchen' breathes new life into vacant downtown Lynchburg restaurant

A restaurant building that has sat vacant for years is coming back from the dead.
The idea involves what's called a “ghost kitchen,” which Vic Stanley, co-owner of BSM Management describes as a restaurant without being an actual restaurant.
“You basically have a restaurant without a dining room and you're just operating a kitchen,” he said. “So with COVID and kind of just the way our society is moving towards convenient quick type of things, a ghost kitchen is great.”
Stanley and BSM co-owner Myke Barron are opening Lynchburg’s first ghost kitchen early next year in the former Bull Branch restaurant site at 109 11th St.
The space is currently being transformed so a handful of businesses can rent out space to use to cook or bake menu items and have it delivered to customers.
Barron said the former kitchen in Bull Branch was gutted and rebuilt and the dining room will be used for a private event space or even cooking classes in the future.
“I get excited about the ways we can go beyond the ghost kitchen concept itself,” he said.
Justin Barricks, who co-owns Liam & Pierre Wing Emporium with Megan Hall, said he was in the market for a shared-use kitchen space to run his business out of when he heard of the ghost kitchen.
With the global pandemic changing the way the food industry was operating and with ghost kitchens on the rise, Barricks said it was as good a time as any to jump on board.
“When COVID hit, the idea of a ghost kitchen across the world accelerated two-fold so we dug in harder and decided we were going to make this happen,” he said.
Barricks and Hall will be using their own stand-alone app that will allow for delivery to customers through companies like DoorDash.
“For ghost kitchens, it's all about marketing and word of mouth because people won't be able to come and sit down and eat,” he said. “Ghost kitchens are delivery and take-out only.”
Stanley said the space is used only for the delivery distribution of food and multiple restaurants can share the kitchen.
“They do not have to worry about a dining room and a wait staff,” he said.
The ghost kitchen can rent slots out to about four tenants and allow them to use it for a predetermined amount of time.
Barron said the rent price includes use of all equipment in the kitchen, which is owned by BSM Management, and cleaning and marketing services.
Depending on use of the kitchen, rent of the space ranges from $600 to $1,500 a month.
Stanley said the concept is ideal for small business owners who don’t want to operate out of their home kitchen or purchase their own building.
Barricks said ghost kitchens are low risk with high reward.
“I don't own the kitchen I'm working out of. The only thing I own is my business name and the food for the concept,” he said. “To start a brick and mortar ranges from tens of thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars but with a ghost kitchen, if a concept isn't working you can change it overnight and have a new brand running in the morning. You can't do that with a brick-and-mortar; the cost alone prevents it.”
Barricks hopes to start using the space in January when construction is expected to be complete. In the meantime, he is hosting pop-up events to showcase menu items including wings with seven different sauces, chicken sandwiches and house made chips.
