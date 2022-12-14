GO Virginia approves $190K for airport project

On Tuesday, the GO Virginia State Board announced its approval of three new Region 2 projects aimed at growing the regional economy, including in Lynchburg.

Region 2 consists of the cities of Covington, Lynchburg, Radford, Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and Roanoke.

GO Virginia is a statewide initiative designed to encourage Virginia’s economic growth through the creation of high-wage jobs.

The board approved an Airport Commerce Park Regional Development in Lynchburg.

A news release states the Airport Commerce Park Regional Development will advance the Airport Commerce Park site from a Virginia Business Ready Sites Program characterization of Tier 2 to Tier 3 to strengthen its competitive position in the global marketplace and attract advanced manufacturing, technology and life sciences with a potential focus on aerospace.

The project is a collaboration between the city of Lynchburg, Campbell County and Lynchburg Regional Airport. The GO Virginia board approved a total of $190,000 in state funds for the project, which is leveraging $158,074 in non-state sources.

“Site development is critical for the City of Lynchburg, and this funding will help develop a site that is in a great location for industrial growth,” Marjette Upshur, director of the city of Lynchburg’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism said in the release.

Upshur said the site is accessible by road, rail and air and will positively position Lynchburg and Campbell County for opportunities for mixing business, industrial and aeronautical uses.

Other Region 2 projects awarded grants include the Botetourt Technical Education Center, to expand its welding training capacity and jobs in Roanoke, and the Virginia Tech College of Engineering's Industry 4.0 for the Automated-Connected-Electrified (ACE) Workforce.