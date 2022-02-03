Golf Park Coffee opening second location

Golf Park Coffee Co. is opening a second location this spring at the Farm Basket.
Ben Young, co-owner of Golf Park, which also has a presence at 2306 Bedford Ave., said the new location will offer a full menu and focus primarily on coffee and espresso to-go.
"We are proud to be opening our second location at the Farm Basket — an institution in Lynchburg with a long history of Southern hospitality," Young said.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
