Golf Park Coffee opening second location

Golf Park Coffee Co. is opening a second location this spring at the Farm Basket.

Ben Young, co-owner of Golf Park, which also has a presence at 2306 Bedford Ave., said the new location will offer a full menu and focus primarily on coffee and espresso to-go.

"We are proud to be opening our second location at the Farm Basket — an institution in Lynchburg with a long history of Southern hospitality," Young said.

 

