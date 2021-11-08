Hack and Hew to close at end of the month

Hack and Hew in Wyndhurst has announced it will close its doors permanently at the end of the month.
The axe-throwing venue opened in the summer of 2020 and is located at 114 Hexham Dr.
According to a Facebook message, the business is closing Nov. 30 due to COVID-19.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
