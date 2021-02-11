Hailey's Outdoor to open this summer off U.S. 460

The owners of Hailey's Appliance are opening a new outdoor power equipment store this summer in New London.

Mitch Hailey, owner of the new store, Hailey's Outdoor, said it will be built at the intersection of Hicks Road and U.S. 460 near 7-Eleven.

The 5,000-square-foot-store will sell brands including Husqvarna, Spartan Mowers, Intimidator UTV and ND Golf Cars.

Merchandise will include lawnmowers, utility task vehicles (UTVs), golf carts, handheld power equipment and grills.

He said the Hailey's Appliance store in Altavista sells outdoor power equipment and there is a market for those products in the Lynchburg area.

Also to be built on the property is a 10,000-square-foot maintenance warehouse to complete services on the products sold.

Hailey's Outdoor plans to break ground in March and open in June.

