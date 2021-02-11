 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hailey's Outdoor to open this summer off U.S. 460

Hailey's Outdoor to open this summer off U.S. 460

{{featured_button_text}}
20210211_lna_news_brief_outdoor_p1

The owners of Hailey's Appliance are opening a new outdoor power store this summer in New London.

 Rachael Smith

The owners of Hailey's Appliance are opening a new outdoor power equipment store this summer in New London.

Mitch Hailey, owner of the new store, Hailey's Outdoor, said it will be built at the intersection of Hicks Road and U.S. 460 near 7-Eleven.

The 5,000-square-foot-store will sell brands including Husqvarna, Spartan Mowers, Intimidator UTV and ND Golf Cars. 

Merchandise will include lawnmowers, utility task vehicles (UTVs), golf carts, handheld power equipment and grills.

He said the Hailey's Appliance store in Altavista sells outdoor power equipment and there is a market for those products in the Lynchburg area.

Also to be built on the property is a 10,000-square-foot maintenance warehouse to complete services on the products sold.

Hailey's Outdoor plans to break ground in March and open in June.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Graphic Video Shows Mob Attacking Capitol on Jan. 6

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert